RED LODGE, Mont. — The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge just got a little bigger with the addition of a bright-eyed and curious kitten named Doug, the bobcat.

Doug was brought into the Montana WILD Wildlife Center when he was around three weeks old. Montana WILD says wild cats this young imprint on humans easily and Doug was no exception. However, since he's imprinted on people, he can't be released into the wild.

Enter the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS).

“This is exactly the type of situation the Sanctuary is here for,” YWS Education Manager Eden Wondra said. “Although we are very sad that this had to happen to him, we are excited to take in this adorable guy and give him the best life that we can!”

YWS says a lot of specialized care and effort was put in to provide an appropriate diet and enrichment for Doug during the months leading up to his transfer.

While the Wildlife Center would rather see bobcats out in the wild, this kitten is getting the next best thing at the Sanctuary, helping educate visitors on Montana’s wildlife and conservation.

“This is a big event,” Gary Robson, the YWS executive director, said. “Up until the passage of Montana HB 305 this year, Montana FWP was very limited in where they could send non-releasable wildlife. It used to take a lot of exemptions and special processing to send FWP animals to the Sanctuary. Now, accreditation by the American Sanctuary Association is recognized by state law, and transfers like this one are easy.”

Doug was the first mammal transferred to YWS after the law change, following a red-tailed hawk a couple of months ago. Other Fish, Wildlife & Parks animals at the Sanctuary include a mountain lion and two black bears.

Doug is currently in a mandatory 30-day quarantine. But after that, YWS will go through a carefully-monitored process to introduce him to their other male bobcat, Bob, who he will eventually live with.

YWS members will be the first visitors to meet Doug at a yet-to-be-announced members-only event. If you would like to purchase a YWS membership, you can do so by visiting their website.

Right now, YWS is running under winter hours. They are open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. In January and February 2022, YWS will be closed to the public, except for scheduled education events and tours.