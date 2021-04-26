TEN SLEEP, Wyo. - Down in Wyoming, a small town ranching family spoke with us about the challenges of making a living and competing with corporate agriculture companies. It's a task that's even harder during a pandemic.

R.C. and Annia Carter are fourth generation cattle ranchers who live in the small town of Ten Sleep, Wyoming.

They showed us around their ranch Monday and described how it's getting harder for private ranchers, like them, to make a living.

They say big companies like Tyson, JBS and Cargill control about 85% of cattle processing, which drives down cattle prices.

So, the couple started trying new ways to sell their beef and even showed up to restaurants, knocking on their doors.

"We were reaching out to restaurants in the Jackson Hole area mostly, and R.C . would just — we would go together, but I would walk behind him because I was like, 'I don't know.' He would go to the back door of the restaurants and just come in with his gear on and say, 'hey do you want to try my meat? I'm the rancher here it is,'" Annia said.

Since country of origin labeling was no longer required after 2015, the Carters say it's hard to know where your beef actually comes from, and if it's even from the United States.

"All of a sudden we're starting to see all this foreign beef from all these different countries, and it's allowed to flow into our country while ranchers are struggling to make it," R.C. said.

"You don't know every year if you're going to make any money, if the prices are high or low," Annia said.

The Carters say you can trust local ranchers because their cattle is raised in the country, they use traditional practices and feed the right food to the cattle.

"As a consumer, you want to know where your food is coming from, you want to know that it's safe and you want to know it's raised properly. You want to know it's not a lie," R.C. said.

The Carters are also using an eco-friendly method in their pastures by laying down shredded cardboard to cut down on carbon emissions and keep the cows and soil healthy.

If you are looking to support local ranchers, they say the best way is to go to them for your beef.