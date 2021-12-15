BILLINGS - Senator Steve Daines honored Will James Middle School teacher Hunter Jones, for his nearly two decades of supporting Montana veterans.

A release from the office of the senator says Jones also makes sure to teach his students about those who serve our country and how to honor them.

In September, Jones was recognized with an official tribute in the Congressional Record. Sen. Daines virtually presented that to Jones on Wednesday.

You can read the official tribute below:

TRIBUTE TO HUNTER JONES

Mr. DAINES. Mr. President, I have the honor of recognizing Hunter Jones of Billings for his many years supporting Montana service members deployed overseas.

Hunter is the grandson of a World War I veteran, and the son of a World War II and Korean War veteran. Though not a veteran himself, Hunter was instilled with a driving passion to honor military service members throughout his life. Hunter made his way to Billings, Montana, as an educator in 1995, and quickly began a program with his students at Will James Middle School to recognize and honor Montana service members and veterans.

Following the tragic terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001, Hunter saw the need to support Montanans deployed overseas in the Global War on Terror. He and his students began sending care packages and letters to the men and women fighting to protect our freedoms. For over 19 years, Hunter has diligently kept this up, and now close to 30 of his former students have been inspired to military service, including a Navy SEAL and members of all military branches, who have also received care packages from him. Military service members have recognized Hunter’s support by sending him American flags flown in countries where they were deployed, along with letters of appreciation. Hunter proudly displays them in his classroom.

It is my distinct honor to recognize Hunter for over 20 years of supporting Montana military service members, and for teaching the Treasure State’s youth to honor those who have fought for this great nation. Hunter’s patriotism and love for the men and women of our armed forces will live on in the generations of Montanans he has taught at Will James Middle School in Billings, Montana.