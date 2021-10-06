BILLINGS - The fruit and veggie benefit boost offered by WIC has been extended to December.

“With the benefit extension, families will receive $24 a month for each child under age 5, $43 a month for pregnant and postpartum women and $47 a month for breastfeeding moms,” Amy Queen, of RiverStone Health WIC, said. “Without the extension, the benefit would have dropped to $9 a month per child and $11 per month for women.”

Those who are currently enrolled in the program should have received instructions on how to apply to continue receiving the boost via text message, as stated in a release. RiverStone Health says applying is easy by text, phone or survey.

If you need help with reapplying you can call RiverStone Health WIC at 406-247-3370 or email wic@riverstonehealth.org.

What does the fruit and veggie benefit mean to local families?

Here’s what one RiverStone WIC mom wrote: “I have a family with three very busy children and in the past we have struggled with quick, easy, HEALTHY choices. When you are purchasing on a budget, it can be incredibly difficult to find nutritious foods that can be grabbed for snacks for your little ones. With the fresh produce this summer my little ones have had the opportunity to branch out and explore new food choices. Cucumbers, carrots, mangoes, peaches, blueberries, broccoli, corn on the cob, and many more have become favorites in our home. This wouldn’t have been possible without the extra WIC credit.”

If you have children under the age of 5, are pregnant or recently gave birth, you may be eligible for WIC. For more information, call RiverStone Health WIC at 406-247-3370.

WIC serves families throughout Carbon, Stillwater, Musselshell and Yellowstone counties.