BILLINGS - In the midst of a critical blood and platelet shortage Vitalant is asking all eligible donors to make an appointment now.

Vitalant wrote in a release that donations are going out to the 900 hospitals they serve, including approximately 29 in Montana, quicker than they are coming in.

Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type, has apparently plummeted to under a two-day supply – its lowest level since May 2020.

As people resume routine activities, busy donors are not making enough appointments, or keeping them. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are both critical to meeting patient needs.

“Compared to the beginning of the pandemic, patient needs are stronger than we expected,” Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president, said. “We’re seeking about 1,000 additional volunteer donors to make and keep an appointment each week for the foreseeable future to ensure Vitalant can help trauma victims, cancer patients and critical surgeries.”

In order to help, St. Vincent Healthcare is hosting a public Blood Drive on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 2 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. It will be located at the Marillac Auditorium.

To sign up you can contact Melissa Siemsen at 406-237-8032, or email her at melissa.siemsen@schlhealth.org.

Vitalant is also experiencing a critical shortage of platelet donations. Platelets are tiny cells that help blood clot. They must be transfused within about a week of donation and about 50% of platelets are given to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

There is no waiting period to give a donation after receiving a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine as long as all other eligibility requirements are met. Donors also must feel well the day of their donation.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

To learn more and schedule an appointment head over to our connections page on Kulr8.com and click on the link or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Vitalant follows strict protocols to ensure the safety of donors, patients, and staff, including social distancing and other precautions. To support a safe environment and most efficiently follow the latest CDC guidance, masks are required for all donors, staff, volunteers, and guests at Vitalant blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccination status.