BILLINGS — For the third time, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded the Billings Chamber of Commerce the designation of Five-star Accreditation.

Chambers are awarded accreditation for their sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the communities.

"The Billings Chamber of Commerce receiving this accreditation is truly an acknowledgement of their excellent work,” Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber vice president of Federation Relations and Institute for Organization Management, said. “Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise and for this tremendous accomplishment.”

As stated in a release, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce specifically recognized the Billings Chamber’s work in talent attraction and retention; diversity, equity and inclusion; the “Safer Billings” initiative; candidate endorsements; public policy development; membership engagement; COVID-19 pandemic business support and its excellent communications plan.

The Billings Chamber achieved a perfect score in human resources, technology and facilities.

“This is a wonderful testament to the hard-working staff and thoughtful, visionary, volunteer leadership at the Billings Chamber,” said Billings Chamber President/CEO John Brewer. “Being selected as one of the top one percent of chambers of commerce in the country is reason to celebrate, and motivation to work harder to maintain this designation on behalf of all business in our community."

Chair of the Billings Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Nichole Mehling said, “Receiving the 5-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a significant recognition of the thoughtful and progressive way our Billings Chamber of Commerce leads our local business and community efforts.”

To maintain accreditation, the Billings Chamber must submit a comprehensive application to be evaluated every five years. This award will be valid until re-application by Dec. 31, 2026