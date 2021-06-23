BILLINGS - If you're heading to work on North 29th or North 30th Street, get ready to see traffic coming the other way Thursday. Both streets are being opened to two-way traffic now.

"We're implementing part of that plan, and we're kind of doing that in pieces, as budgets allow," City Engineer Mac Fogelson said.

That'll be the case between 6th Avenue North and Montana Avenue, as well. And there are even more plans for two-way traffic conversion.

"2nd and 3rd, from either Division all the way to 22nd, might be converted long term," Fogelson said.

City officials say this has been in the works since 2019, and several businesses along these streets have wanted the two-way roads for awhile.

"One of the benefits of the two-way traffic is to promote business access. So, everyone's experienced having to drive around the block with the one way traffic," Fogelson said.

You'll see signs for parking spots you have to back into. Officials say these will help in the long run and make it easier for passengers to get out of their vehicles.

"We've all experienced that feeling of backing out into traffic, and you're behind the big F250, and you have no idea what's coming," Fogelson said.