Junior Rangers Addison and Katelyn

 Courtesy Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area
Can you spot the smoke?
LOVELL, Wyo. - Junior Rangers Addison and Katelyn helped in a big way at the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area Wednesday afternoon.
 
The two were able to spot a small plume of smoke on the side of the canyon and reported it to the Lovell Visitor Center. The Lovell Fire Department and USFS responded and ordered a helicopter which was able to quickly stop the spread of the fire.
 
According to the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, the fire was lightning-caused.
 

