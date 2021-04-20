BILLINGS - If you're in the market for a new job, look no further than Billings Logan International Airport. We talked with officials with TSA Tuesday, and they're looking to hire.

"I was a stay at home dad and, before I came here, I was looking for a nice part time job," Transportation Security Officer Todd Cohn said.

If you catch a plane in Billings, you might see Cohn when you go through the security checkpoint.

"Usually I help folks through with their stuff, screening things through the X-ray, checking things in bags," Cohn said.

He knows it's a job that carries some weight, after all, he's there to keep all travelers safe from outside threats.

"It's just something you get used to and work with every day. It's an important job to screen and keep everyone safe," Cohn said.

But that's not the main reason he likes the job.

"I really enjoy working with people and helping people through the checkpoint who are having a bad day or haven't flown in a long time," he said.

TSA officials say they want to hire soon because travel numbers are expected to go up this summer. There's a $500 incentive if you're hired and another $500 after your one year mark of working there.

"Specifically in Billings, we are seeing about 75% of what we saw in 2019 and we expect that number to increase close to 90 or 100 percent this summer," Federal Security Director for Montana Mark Heisey said.

The TSA will be one of many companies at the Job Jamboree Wednesday over at Metra Park. Staff say it's a gateway to other opportunities if you want to relocate.

"After you're with TSA for a year, you can transfer to any other airport in the country, if that's what you want to do," Heisey said.

If joining the TSA sounds interesting to you, be sure to check out Metra Park on Wednesday, April 21. They'll have a table set up with staff members available to answer your questions.