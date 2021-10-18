BILLINGS - It may only be October, but Toys for Tots donation boxes are already set-up in local businesses as they try to get a head start on toy collections. It's likely you'll see even more the closer we get to Christmas.

U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant Sean Arndt is the Toys for Tots Coordinator in Billings. Between inflation and COVID-19, he's bracing for the worst. Last year, the organization set a record by providing toys for more than 7,800 children in Yellowstone County.

While some cities across the nation struggled to gather donations, he says that wasn't the case in Yellowstone County.

"The way the community is, is incredible. They came out in ten fold. They showed so much support and put forth so much care and concern," SSgt. Arndt said.

With the holidays approaching and the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic still striking a lot of people hard, SSgt. Arndt expects more families are in need now than ever before.

"The struggles that we've seen across the state of Montana and Yellowstone County, financially is felt by everybody. So, even if you've got $5 to your name, you can use us, if you've got $500 to your name, you can use us. It's an organization that helps you as a family provide that smile Christmas morning," he said.

As companies deal with the global shipping crisis and labor shortages limiting their ability to keep stores stocked, he says they're prepared to combat it.

"I created a QR code that they scan with their phones and it takes them right to the local donation page. So all the money that is donated via the internet stays here in Yellowstone County and it's just a simpler, hands free way to donate, to try to put aside the shipping issue that we're seeing," he said.

All you need to do to make a donation is scan the QR Code pictured below:

Toys for Tots has several donations events planned, like the Holiday Parade in Downtown Billings, and several boxes are already out across the city, but they're looking for more businesses to become a toy drop off site or to host an event.

If you're interested in hosting a donation box or an event, click here.