BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Art Museum extended their submission deadline for artists to enter work for the Yellowstone Art Auction 54 to Oct. 21.

As the largest in the region, the Yellowstone Art Auction raises support for the exhibitions and educational programs that the Yellowstone Art Museum presents to the community year-round.

This exhibition will be on display beginning Friday, Jan. 28, culminating in a Live Auction Gala on Saturday, March 5.