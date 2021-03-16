BILLINGS - Most teachers want to get back in the classroom full time, but virtual classes may not go away for good. A big question: what will happen to remote learning?

Teachers with the Billings Education Association are already thinking about next school year.

"At this point, most teachers want to go back to in-person instruction. We as teachers are hoping that we have a little bit of voice when it comes to going back to the classroom, teaching remote and what our schedule is going to look like," President of Billings Education Association Doug Robison said.

Robison says a big challenge for teaching students online was the lack of time to plan for it. Some teachers didn't get training for it, or didn't know how many students would be in their class until the start of the school year.

"We were notified about a day before school started, before kids started coming, what our schedule was going to look like," Robison said.

A survey conducted by the union showed the majority of teachers in School District Two would prefer to teach in-person. But there are concerns with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan and the combination of remote learning and in-person instruction.

"We were hoping teachers would be moved up a bit. I do not believe the two platforms will be sustainable for a long period of time," Robison said.

That idea was echoed by Billings Public Schools Superintended Greg Upham at a recent board meeting.

"The funding source for remote is CARES Act funding. It's not sustainable. Administrators feel that next year, looking at a normal school day is where we want to go," Upham said.

Remote learning most likely won't disappear for good, but there is discussion on if a six period day, or an alternating block schedule would be best.

As for now, remote learning won't go away just yet because of students with existing health issues.

"I think we'll have a form of remote, but to what extent? I can't tell you at this point in time," Upham said.

The superintendent said he hopes to have a plan for remote learning by early or mid April.