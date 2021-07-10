Strawberry Festival Boosts Local Businesses

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Taking place in downtown Billings, the 30th annual strawberry festival and it's not just an event that's important to the community but also family owned businesses.

Although there were some delicious fruits - today was not about strawberries, it’s a time for the community to come back together and support local and family owned businesses

“It’s absolutely amazing. It's so good to see our customers and let them know hey were here we survived COVID it's wonderful, Becky Stahl said,” a family business owner.

“In the morning when we’re doing check in and sign in its like seeing old friends, Lindsay Richardson said,” a Strawberry Festival organizer

During the pandemic, small businesses were hit hard, many being forced to close their doors being able to see familiar faces again means the world to the owners.

Angela Allen - owner “It's amazing to see all the people out here its awesome it shows the communities still there not being able to do this last year - it hurt.

And the community has shown their appreciation by clearing out the shelves of their favorite local products

“We had such a busy day it's been absolutely amazing, Stahl said. “We were threatening to sell out. It started at 9 and by 10:30 we were like oh my word we are selling out of product and it's going to be till 4:30 tonight so we have someone bringing product in today. It's been an amazing day. There's more people here than I ever dreamed would be here.”