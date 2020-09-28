BILLINGS, Mont. - St. Vincent's Healthcare and the Alzheimer’s Association team up once again for their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

St. Vincent's employees band together to create three Walk to End Alzheimer’s teams. Each team member has a different reason for joining the Alzheimer’s Association, but for team captain Jackie Schreiner the mission of spreading awareness about the disease is close to home.

Schreiner became involved with the event because she grew up with two grandmothers who suffered with the disease before passing away. Now with Schreiner’s grandmother in-law suffering from the same illness , Schreiner wants to bring as much support to anyone in the community going through the same thing.

“It gets emotional sometimes, I didn’t realize, like how big of an impact my grandma’s had on me when I was a kid. I just look back and I think, wow I went through this as a kid. So to watch these families try to navigate this disease is hard but humbling at the same time.”

Schreiner says it’s not too late to sport your purple and get involved with this year’s virtual event.

For more information on how the Alzheimer's Association, to register for the walk or donate, click here.