St. Vincent Healthcare welcomes new senior leadership

BILLINGS - St. Vincent Healthcare welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer to the organization, according to a release.

The new Chief Operating Officer, Krikor Jansezian, PhD, stepped into his role in late-spring and brings more than 28 years of experience in the healthcare arena, with the past 15 years in senior leadership roles.

Prior to joining St. Vincent Healthcare, Jansezian was VP/Executive Administrator of Operations at Keck Medical Center of the University of Southern California.

Jansezian holds a PhD in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology.

Jansezian’s predecessor, Michael Skehan, is currently serving as interim president of St. Vincent Healthcare and SCL Health Montana Region.

Jansezian says he and his wife, Myriah, enjoy long hikes and being sideline cheerleaders supporting their three children in a variety of activities including soccer, volleyball, football and professional bodybuilding.

Christoffer Spoja, DO, MBS will begin serving as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for St. Vincent Healthcare in August. Dr. Spoja brings more than 10 years of physician leadership in various roles including Chief Hospitalist, Chief of Staff and Regional Medical Director.

Dr. Spoja served as the Regional Medical Director for Sound Physicians, with oversight for 20 hospital partnerships in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Oregon. He was nationally recognized by Sound Physicians with the Integrity Award and led the consistently highest performing division.

In 2014, Dr. Spoja served as Chief Hospitalist at St. Vincent. He has six years of active duty military service, including a 12-month deployment to Afghanistan as a U.S. Army Flight Surgeon.

Dr. Spoja is a native of Montana, graduated from Helena High School and received his Bachelor of Science in health and human performance from the University of Montana. He completed his pre-med in Billings, shadowing at St. Vincent, and even competed with the Billings Rimrockers, Billings’ former semi-professional basketball team.

Dr. Spoja’s predecessor, Michael Bush, MD, will transition his role to focus on Holy Rosary Healthcare and select regional medical staff activities.

Dr. Spoja and his wife, Debra, have been married for 26 years and have four children. Outside of work, he says he enjoys mountain biking and hiking with his dogs, and watching his daughters play volleyball.