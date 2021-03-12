BILLINGS - A campaign in Billings aims to help homeless people by making donations more accessible to them.

"There was a need for hats, gloves, some of those small items, and then we noticed people were starting to put them around trees and benches, stuff like that," Resource Outreach Coordinator for Billings Improvement District Kody Christensen-Linton said.

The Billings Improvement District has set up green boxes in the downtown area to help collect donations for homeless people. Staff with the campaign say there's about 1,200 at risk individuals just in the Billings area, and the items and money collected have a good chance of making a difference.

"Having them in the recycled Gazette boxes is a way to keep them out of the elements so they can stay dry and we can keep them stocked that way. It's basically an education and awareness campaign, so it's teaching people, rather than donating to panhandlers, you can donate to the spare change fund and that goes directly to the non-profits that go right back to the people," Christensen-Linton said.

If you'd rather donate money instead of items, Kody says it's an efficient process for helping people in need.

"The people can go to those organizations to get help, instead of getting 20 bucks on the street and using it toward substance abuse," Christensen-Linton said.

For now, the green boxes can be found at Tumbleweed, First Congregational Church, the low-barrier shelter at the Western Inn, the Community Crisis Center and St. Vincent de Paul on 1st Avenue, but there could be more locations coming soon.

"If anyone wants to sponsor a box, at their location they can also do that, and we can bring one of the boxes to them and they can stock it themselves," Christensen-Linton said.