Single lane traffic closures, delays expected with start of electrical work in Heights

BILLINGS - Billings Public Works says electrical work will begin at the intersection of Main Street and Pemberton Lane next week.

Along with the continuation of concrete median work between 6th Avenue and Hilltop Road, single lane traffic closures and delays should be expected.

Night time milling and paving begins between Hilltop and Wicks on Sunday, July 25

Drivers are urged to notice reduced speed limits, eliminate distractions and be watchful for workers and equipment. When possible, you should consider alternate routes.