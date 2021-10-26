SHEPHERD, Mont. - Shepherd Public Schools will not be offering a spirit bus for students to ride from Townsend or Joliet for the volleyball game.

This is due to the substitute and bus drive shortage.

Parents can sign students out to attend the volleyball game as part of the student section by contacting Mrs. Clark and letting her know they are absent for the game.

If students are not on the ICU list, they do not have any F’s or behavior referrals, and aren't past the 10-day attendance policy, it will be a School Sponsored absence and won’t count toward their 10 days.

Otherwise, the absence will be parent excused and count toward the student's 10 days.

If you have any questions contact Tina Downing at t-downing@shepherd.k12.mt.us.