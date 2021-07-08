BILLINGS - SCL Health broke ground Thursday on the first ever primary care clinic in the Lockwood community.

The clinic will be located on the Lockwood Schools campus.

“We have been growing our medical group practice across the state in order to fulfill our mission to provide Montanans with the primary and specialty care they need, when and where they need it,” Tom Moser, Vice President of Operations, SCL Health Medical Group - Montana, said. “Despite a population of nearly 9,000 residents, Lockwood has no healthcare services within the community. We are excited to provide this growing community with easily accessible primary care services.”

The 7,874 square foot clinic will provide primary care services by appointment Monday through Friday, and no appointment necessary walk-in care 365 days a year.

SCL Health intends to have approximately twelve full time employees including two physicians and two advanced practice providers, they wrote in a release.

“Lockwood Schools are excited to partner with the SCL Health family to increase access to medical care in Lockwood,” Tobin Novasio, superintendent of Lockwood Schools, said. “We couldn't ask for a better partner to pair with to focus on physical and mental health services for our students, staff and community. We believe this partnership will be a boon to the future of Lockwood.”

“Identifying and addressing gaps in care is core to our mission and our promise to deliver comprehensive healthcare, when and where it is most needed,” Interim President of SCL Health - St. Vincent Healthcare Michael Skehan said. “We are proud to play a part in improving the health of the Lockwood community and ensure easy access to high-quality, safe care that’s close to home for local residents.”

Community stakeholders in attendance included Lockwood Schools Administration officials and school board members, Steve Corning of Corning Companies and Bryce Terpstra of Jones Construction.