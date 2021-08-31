BILLINGS — Saturday Live, originally scheduled for Sept. 18, has been postponed by the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.

The event usually brings together schools and community members for a day of carnival activities and food, and raises money for individual school groups as well as the Education Foundation.

“Saturday Live attracts thousands of children and families each year," Executive Director of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools Kelly McCandless said. “While we’re very disappointed to have to delay this event, we’re certain we’re making the best possible decision for our kids and our schools.”

The decision was made based on rapidly rising COVID-19 numbers, the subsequent strain on hospital staffing and the fact that Saturday Live is geared toward elementary-aged kids who don't yet have access to the vaccine, according to a release.

“There is real concern about COVID spread in the classrooms over the coming weeks,” McCandless said. “Hosting a large event as numbers go up is too risky for our students. We respect the significant rise in COVID-19 cases. Combined with the hostile political environment around the decision to require masks in School District 2, postponing the event was the best possible choice.”

However, fundraising for our schools is still possible through the Foundation’s SUV Raffle. More information is available at www.suvraffle4education.com.

“Our hope is to hold Saturday Live at a later date once the current conditions return to a more normal, manageable range. More information will be shared once details are finalized,” McCandless said.

Details on the Fun Run, usually held in tandem to Saturday Live, will be released in the near future as the Foundation finalizes the safest way to conduct the smaller event.

To learn more about the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools visit www.EFBPS.org. You can also reach the Foundation team at 406-281-5149 or by emailing Foundation@BillingsSchools.org.