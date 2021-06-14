ROUNDUP, Mont. - Many dog owners can probably understand the strong bond and love people can have with their furry friends. And for those who have lost a pet, you know how difficult that can be.

Fortunately, this is an uplifting tale of losing a family dog, and how a community came together to bring her home.

Like any loving family, the Viviano's shower 11-year-old Rosie with affection.

John Viviano has raised Rosie from a puppy, after his dad came home with the one eyed lab which was meant to be given to his brother.

"The next think I know, she bonded to me, and it was like, 'well, I guess she is my dog now,'" John said.

Back in February, John was driving back home with Rosie on Highway 87 from an Army National Guard drill when he hit a patch of black ice and rolled his vehicle off the road.

John says several Good Samaritans stopped to help him.

"While I was in this state of mind, I was asking about my dog Rose because I noticed she was not in the back seat of the vehicle," he said.

John was taken to St. Vincent Healthcare to be treated for several broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and a collapsed lung, among other injuries.

"My wife was there with me in the hospital and one of the many questions I asked was, 'where is Rosie?'" John said.

John's wife, Michaela, informed him the Rimrock Humane Society, members with Dog Tag Buddies and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office were looking for her.

"I was worried, because of her age, that she would not last too long in the wilderness," he said.

Fortunately, three days later, the community's efforts paid off.

"They managed to capture her in a live trap using my wife's coat and a rotisserie chicken," John said. "We even have picture of her on the hospital bed with me for a little while. She means a lot to me, I really do care about her."

Rosie suffered a little bit of frost bite on her paws, but John says she is still herself.

"Nothing has changed, she may have aged a little bit, but there are certain words that will maker her act like a puppy," he said.

Johns says he is fully healed, at least enough to play with Rosie, and has a message to those who made his family whole again.

"I would like to thank everyone who volunteered their time and services to go hunt for my dog. Montanans helping Montanans," he said.