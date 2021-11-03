BILLINGS — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is offering rewards of as much as $1,000 to anyone with information leading to a conviction in two recent criminal cases involving deer that were killed and left to waste in south central Montana.

In one case, game wardens are looking for a person who illegally dumped two mule deer hindquarters into a commercial garbage bin at Adam & Eve Stores on Mullowney Lane in south Billings at about 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 8.

As stated in a release, photos of the illegal activity show that a man and a child, about five years old, pulled up to the garbage bin and illegally dump the deer parts.

FWP says they were in a black Ford F-150 pickup with a large scratch down the passenger side, chrome rocker panels with the back part missing on the passenger side, side steps and a crooked front license plate.

Game wardens also are seeking information on a 3X4 mule deer buck that was shot multiple times with a small-caliber gun and left on the night of Oct. 28 just off of Indian Creek Road, a mile east of its intersection with East Arrow Creek Road east of Billings.

Anyone with information about the truck or the incident off Indian Creek Road should call FWP game warden Connor Langel at (406) 860-7805 or the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT.