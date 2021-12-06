LAME DEER, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is asking people to comment on a proposal to resurface about 12.5 miles of Highway 212, east of Lame Deer in Rosebud County.

The project begins just east of the junction with Highway 39 and extends east for about 12.5 miles ending approximately eight miles west of Ashland, as stated in a release.

Proposed work includes applying a new overlay and finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement marking, signage and guardrails. The project is meant to extend the life of the pavement, provide a safer, smoother road and reduce maintenance costs.

Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding.

You can submit comments online here or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Glendive office at PO Box 890, Glendive, MT 59330-0890. Comments are for project UPN 9936000.

You can also contact Glendive District Administrator Shane Mintz at (406) 345-8212 or Project Design Engineer Steve Heidner at (406) 345‑8247.