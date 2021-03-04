BILLINGS - Relay for Life of Yellowstone invites the community to attend its annual kick-off event Thursday, March 4, from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Marriott Residence Inn in Billings. The event will also be live-streamed on the Relay for Life of Yellowstone Facebook page.

“Kick-off is our chance to officially get the party started for relay 2021 and keep the momentum going leading up to our annual summer relay event, which is Friday, July 9th this year,” Relay for Life of Yellowstone Marketing and Publicity Co-Chair Dianne Parker said in a press release.

The event will follow all public safety measures including, masking, social distancing and hand hygiene. They said individual snacks and beverages are available.

At the event, team captains and participants will have the option to have one-on-one coaching sessions with event leaders.

“The purpose of our kick-off event is to help get folks registered and generate excitement for this year’s relay. Cancer impacts people of all ages, and we want to make sure every participant feels fully supported and safe, regardless of their technological ability. In order to achieve this, we’ve opted to stream the event on our Facebook page while also hosting a socially-safe event. We would love to see a record number of teams register this year, whether that’s with our assistance at kick-off or online at yellowstonerelay.org,” Relay for Life of Yellowstone Marketing & Publicity Co-Chair Guinevere Ayers said.

Participants can pick up or download a quick-start fundraising kit during the event. The kit is aimed at making fundraising easier for team captains and individuals who help Relay for Life of Yellowstone consistently raise more than half a million dollars each year. The kit includes information on raffle packages, as well as additional fundraising and team ideas.

“While this will not be the traditional relay, we have some exciting plans to reveal at the kick-off event for our second pandemic-era relay. The focus is to honor our survivors while keeping them safe, considering their weakened immune systems, while raising critical funds for life-saving cancer research and survivor support,” Relay for Life of Yellowstone Survivor & Caregiver Committee Co-Chair Vicki Olson Johnson said.

For more information you can visit their website: www.yellowstonerelay.org.