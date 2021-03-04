BILLINGS - Relay for Life of Yellowstone Officials announced Thursday the theme, date, event co-chairs and details for the 2021 relay street edition.

“Our theme this year is 'On the Road Again,' and we’re excited to invite the community out to cruise 24th Street West this July to celebrate our survivors while once again providing a socially safe option for survivors and those with weakened immune systems,” Relay for Life of Yellowstone Marketing and Publicity Co-Chair Dianne Parker said.

The event will take place July 9, 2021. Event organizers say stationed components will be set up along 24th Street West, including donation sites and fun points of interest, such as ice cream stands. The community is invited to decorate their vehicles purple and cruise the route to raise awareness for critical, lifesaving funding for cancer research via the American Cancer Society.

The co-chairs for the relay were also announced Thursday at their annual kick-off event.

“We’re thrilled to announce Cam and Shannon Maxwell with Desert Mountain Broadcasting as our Relay 2021 co-chairs. Like many of us, they have individuals in their lives who have battled and continue to fight against cancer. They have supported relay year after year without hesitation and truly lead with heart,” Relay for Life of Yellowstone Marketing and Publicity Co-Chair Guinevere Ayers said.

“My journey with Relay began in 1994. I hosted a daily radio show at the time in Bozeman, Montana. I received a note that one of my favorite callers had lost her battle with cancer. I had no idea that this little bundle of joy was fighting this horrible disease. I jumped in, feet first, to sponsor Relay and never looked back" Co-Chair Cam Maxwell said. "Today, our path continues with Shannon’s father living with leukemia and our niece’s heroic battle with brain cancer. We are all impacted one way or another, and we will never stop driving for a cure.”

Additional details regarding survivor and caregiver portions of the event are set to be released closer to the date.

Relay officials encourage the community to register as teams or individuals online at www.yellowstonerelay.org.

For more information, you can visit the Relay for Life of Yellowstone Facebook page.