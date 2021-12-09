MILES CITY, Mont. - After Montana Legislature approved an initial $4 million investment by Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP) into the lower Yellowstone River corridor, the Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Advisory Committee (LYRC Committee) provided recommendations on how to use the funding.

A release from FWP says the LYRC Committee specifically suggested exploring new access to the river, as well as recreation and habitat conservation opportunities while prioritizing areas where access is most limited.

The Yellowstone River provides habitat for fish and wildlife, recreation opportunities for Montana residents and visitors and essential irrigation water for eastern Montana’s agricultural producers.

According to a release, the LYRC Committee considered conservation, community, agricultural and financial values in proposing the following recommendations:

A scoring matrix for FWP in evaluating land acquisitions and other opportunities aimed at improving public access and habitat conservation

Overall management approaches that maximize diverse recreational opportunities, prioritizing those where access is most limited

A list of existing or potential future opportunities for public access and/or habitat conservation

Needed amenities, safety features, and economic growth considerations at access points

Strategies for securing long-term funding needs

Next steps include a review of committee recommendations. FWP says they will seek public comment on any recommendations before implementation.

The LYRC Committee is a citizen group sponsored by Governor Greg Gianforte and convened by FWP. More information about the LYRC Committee can be found here.