BILLINGS - The Billings Food Bank will host a Farm to Trunk event June 21 through June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in their parking lot, located at 2112 4th Avenue N.

Everyone is eligible to receive a food box, the food bank stated in a press release. There is a one car/one box limit.

You are asked to be courteous and follow all traffic instructions at the venue.

You are also asked to wear your face mask in the car when volunteers deliver your food box. This is a request made by the volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer and assist with food distribution, call (406) 259-2856.