BILLINGS - Public input is requested for the Billings Bypass Corridor Study as the local Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) plans for development on the roadway set to connect Lockwood and the northern end of the Heights.

MPO said in a release, this study will address future access options as development occurs along the roadway, potential intersections, storm water and utility management, bicycle and pedestrian access and transportation safety along the corridor.

Public input can be provided through the poll and forum available at www.billingsbypasscorridor.com. The website also includes an informational video about the study effort.

Comments and questions can also be sent to Lisa Olmsted by emailing lolmsted@dowl.com or calling (406) 869-6329.

This project is being constructed by the Montana Department of Transportation’s Billings Bypass project.