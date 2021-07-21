BILLINGS - Join Pompeys Pillar on July 30 for their free Star Party scheduled to run 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the national monument.

You can enjoy stargazing with Rangers, using a telescope, listening to Crow star stories, kids activities and much more.

Be sure to bring a flashlight (red light if you have one), insect repellant, warm clothes and a folding chair or blanket.

The event is subject to cancellation if weather conditions become unfavorable.

For more information, contact Pompeys Pillar National Monument at 406-875-2400.