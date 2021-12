BILLINGS — After seeing multiple posts on Facebook about an alleged Skyview High School shooting threat, KULR 8 reached out to local police.

The Billings Police Department tells us they are taking this threat seriously and will be on Skyview's grounds Tuesday, Dec. 7, as a precaution.

At this time an investigation is underway.

We are waiting to hear more from local police and will update you with information as soon as it becomes available.