BILLINGS — One man filed a petition on Monday to recall Yellowstone County Commissioner Don Jones.

The man who filed the petition, Martin Connell, claims there should have been more opportunities for public input on the future of MetraPark.

The petition claims Commissioner Jones requested proposals for a private MetraPark manager without holding a public meeting first, which is required by law.

Connell also claims two public hearings about private management for MetraPark were held without public notice.

We reached out to Commissioner Jones, who tells us there is still plenty of time for people to voice their opinion, especially since the commission is still in the process of making its final decision.

"We had a room full of people that had plenty of time to do their public comments and we actually did it twice, once where it's during discussion and it's an open flow where we talk back and forth, and then we did it during our meeting where we let people come in and tell us what they think," Commissioner Jones said.

For the petition to actually go through, Connell needs about 15,000 signatures within three months of its approval.