BILLINGS - After a Montana man was severely injured in a motorcycle crash, he says his helmet saved his life. He's now doing physical and occupational therapy in Billings.

Chris Bell was thrown off his motorcycle near Bozeman at the beginning of June, but says his helmet gave him a fighting chance. Now, he's paralyzed from the waist down.

But that's not stopping him from having a good attitude.

"I swear by everything that, the good guy up there, He was looking out for me. I watched my feet shoot out and then it pretty much slammed me into the ground," Bell said.

It's never good when the front wheel of a motorcycle starts to wobble.

"The bike slammed on top of me, picked me up and put me headfirst into the guardrail," he said.

Bell said he usually doesn't ride with a helmet on, but on June 2, a voice from above told him to put it on.

"Something told me, 'dude, you gotta wear your helmet.' There was a two-inch gash in the back of my helmet, and it would've taken my head off if I hadn't been wearing that," Bell said.

Bell was in a Bozeman hospital for three weeks, and just last week, came to The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana in Billings.

He spends most of his time doing occupational and physical therapy, and has been working on something he wondered if he would do again: standing.

"I broke five vertebrae in my back, three in my neck, severed my spinal cord and broke a whole bunch of ribs on both sides," Bell said.

Obviously, this was a life-changing experience, but he says it changed him for the better.

"It's also given me humility, to make sure I'm kind and to be more accepting of people around me," Bell said.

A new lease on life that has made him more positive.

"I'm just happy as can be because I'm able to talk and move my hands, which gives me the ability to pretty much do anything," Bell said.

He's got a few more weeks before he's done with therapy, and said he has some motivation for you:

"No matter what we go through, it's not the end of the world. Don't let it take your life from you, don't let it stop you from doing what you want to do because there is always a way to figure it out," he said.

And after he's done with therapy, Bell says he wants to get back to his college classes and earn a degree in business administration.

Bell's doctor says he'll soon be fully independent in his wheel chair, and wants to get some exo-skeleton technology for his legs so he can eventually walk again.