BILLINGS - In just the last year drug overdoses in the state of Montana have rose 30% according to the CDC. Every year on August 31st, International Drug Overdose Awareness Day is commemorated to honor those lost.

While International Drug Overdose Awareness Day has been held annually since 2001, it was brought to Montana for the first time last year by two mothers who went through one of the ultimate tragedies, losing their children to overdoses. Now, they want to raise awareness and end the stigma around overdoses.

“My daughter Mary Kate, she was down in Salt Lake City in treatment when we found out she had passed away from a Fentanyl overdose and that was November of 2016," says Carol Keenan, Co-chair of the Billings International Drug Overdose Awareness Day Event.

“In 2017, my 20-year old son, just a month short of his 21st birthday overdosed not only fentanyl, but car-fentanyl. He thought he was taking oxycodone, he died alone, and a friend found him. You know it’s every parent's worst nightmare," says Kim Edinger, Co-chair of the Billings International Drug Overdose Awareness Day Event.

Keenan says after her daughter passed away she heard about an event in Salt Lake City. After attending with her husband she knew this was something she wanted to bring back to the treasure state and shared her idea with her friend.

“It became very evident that it needed to be said that we needed to talk about it, we needed to bring it here no matter how uncomfortable it was for either Carol or myself. So when she said, I want to bring this event to Billings, do you want to do it with me, I said absolutely," says Edinger.

The two starting working on a plan to hold the first International Overdose Awareness Day event in Montana. Their main goal was to end stigma around a very serious issue that can happen to anyone.

“It’s a topic that nobody really wants to talk about, it’s not something that you share with your neighbor over coffee. We have found that when we lost our children, there’s a huge stigma related to drug overdoses. We want to remember those that lost their lives to overdoses, we don’t want them forgotten.”

With the pandemic disrupting their plans, the inaugural event was mostly a gathering of close friends and family. This year they’re hoping to shed a brighter light on their message.

“I just think it’s very important that we start talking and this is the first step, having an event like this. It allows people to talk."

The event is set to run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and was organized by the group Overdose Awareness Montana.

There will be food trucks, T-shirt sales, guest speakers and educational opportunities to learn how you can help end the stigma and shame associated with addiction and loss from overdose.

Food trucks include It's Roasted Papas and Corn, Ceci's Popcorn and Lil' Red Wagon, so head out for a good cause and show your support.