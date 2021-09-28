BILLINGS — On Oct. 6, or Walk to School Day, local students are encouraged to strap on their tennis shoes, shoulder their backpacks and walk to school.

Walk to School Day was created to raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for students walking, rolling and bicycling to school. Improving these routes will also improve the broader community by providing safer access for all ages and abilities.

Students in Yellowstone County are invited to sign a pledge stating their support of Walk to School Day. Students can pledge to walk online at https://tinyurl.com/w2school21 or contact Jenna Solomon at jenna.sol@riverstonehealth.org for paper copies.

The school that submits the highest percentage of its student body pledging to walk to school will receive the Golden Shoe Award.

In addition, the Safe Routes to Schools Committee of Yellowstone County is hosting an art contest for school-aged children.

Artwork that illustrates a student biking, walking or rolling to school while also following safe rules of the road can be submitted to jenna.sol@riverstonehealth.org.

Three winners will receive printed copies of their art for their school and an invitation to a City Council meeting for recognition and a photo opportunity for their art.

For more ideas on how to make transportation safer and to register your event, go to www.walkbiketoschool.org.

When participating in Walk to School Day, RiverStone Health reminds you to physically distance, wear masks and take pictures. You can then submit your photos to Jenna Solomon at jenna.sol@riverstonehealth.org.