BUSBY, Mont. - Northern Cheyenne Tribal Schools K-12 Principal Alvera Cook wrote a letter Tuesday voicing concerns with virtual learning and students.

Cook says students are not logging into their Google Classrooms or returning work packets.

Due to the pandemic, Northern Cheyenne Tribal President Donna Fisher adopted the virtual learning set-up on Sept. 20.

If a student will miss a day of school their teacher must be contacted via phone, Google classroom or email. Staff are working every school day and can be reached through phone calls and emails at the school.

If the student's teacher is not contacted beforehand, the student will be marked absent.

High schoolers may lose credit and Elementary and Middle School students may be retained if they exceed 10 or more absences in five or more classes.

You can read Cook's letter in its entirety below: