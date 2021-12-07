MILES CITY, Mont. - Thousands of Montanans have sacrificed their health and safety to serve this country, and the new VA clinic in Miles City is making sure veterans get the service they earned.

"I think it's the best thing in the world, for the guys who have been in the service, to know that their country is taking care of them," Miles City Veteran Cleatus Watson said.

Watson wasted no time coming to utilize the VA service in Custer County. He served the United States for three years in Germany, and tells KULR 8, war is terrible, but it's up to the country to protect itself.

"I guess you call them bullies, trying to push their ways around," he said.

Watson is one of the estimated 800 patients the Miles City VA sees locally, according to Care Manager Patricia Hughes.

"There is a large high capita per person veterans in Montana. We just want to make sure that we're able to serve as many as we can in this area," Hughes said.

She also mentioned they have a wide variety of services offered to make sure their veterans don't have to travel across the state to receive the care they need. This includes having a doctor on-site, new and improved lab equipment and telehealth services.

"Big step for the staff and the community to know we are standing behind the veterans and we are continuing to provide that care," Hughes said.

Right now, Hughes says, they are are trying to spread the message to veterans that help is out there, and Montana cares about them.

"Well, I think we earned it. We're veterans, and it's good everybody else thinks so too. It they didn't we would probably be sitting in the gutter," Watson said.