Billings will soon get a new concert venue in the form of an outdoor pavilion on the east side of downtown. It'll be built near 2nd Ave. North and And N. 17th Street.

Some in that area think it'll be a great addition to the eastern downtown area.

"I'm sure it would add a lot to downtown, everyone likes to have something to go do. More people downtown, and more things to do will probably bring in more business also," said BJ Johnson, with Auto Resource.

But with his dealership nearby, BJ wonders if the area can handle the 3000 people the new venue will hold.

"I don't know how they'll fit all those people in that one spot, and then obviously parking will be a big thing so we question that," Johnson said.

Johnson says Auto Resource has seen its fair share of issues with vandalism and trespassers. So, he thinks something brand new might help with those problems.

"With more new business and brand new structures that go in down here, I think will deter more of that," Johnson said.

Owners of the Pub Station are taking on the project. Co-owner, Sean Lynch says, he wants to fill a unique niche in the local live music industry.

"Its a size venue that's just lacking in this market. The pub fills up around 800, the Alberta Bair is around 1300, but there's nothing between that and the Metra at that point," Lynch said.

Lynch says it won't just be a place for headline bands and their fans.

"We'll encourage people to come here and rent it and use it, and do what they want to do and we want it to be a community asset, even though its a privately owned entity," Lynch said.

We're told construction on the project could start as early as February of 2022.