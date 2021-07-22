BILLINGS - Our local Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS) will soon have a new feature on Monad Road, showcasing some colorful, furry faces.

The plain brick wall and barbed wire fence outside the shelter wasn't very inviting. But now, a new mural is bringing it to life.

YVAS called upon local artists, in hopes of getting a fresh, new look for their boring, gray wall. After looking through numerous submissions in their contest, Wayne Small, the Boys & Girls Club Ranch art teacher, was chosen to put his painting on a larger canvas.

Small says, with help from his students, he got the wall prepped and ready for some vibrant colors in June and started painting the mural on Tuesday, July 20.

He says someone close to his heart is the inspiration for the mural.

"When I designed it, the first thing was the central piece: my dog, Pookie, that I adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. The others are all animals that they adopt, so I put pocket pets, kind of like birds and rabbits," he said.

YVAS Executive Director Triniti Chavez says she and the staff are excited to see the colorful mural help people arriving at the shelter feel more at home when they look for an animal.

"When we did the call for artists, we asked somebody to pick something that would go along with a second project; We're going to do an installation of rainbow fence. So, the fence along the side of it is actually going to become a place where people can memorialize animals lost, and so we wanted the mural to be a place for new beginnings and also, saying goodbye to old friends. I think Wayne did a really good job of capturing both of those things," Chavez said.

Small also pays tribute to Montana's landscape by featuring the Beartooth Mountains in the background of the mural.

He says he feels honored to help beautify the shelter.

Once you've adopted a pet from the shelter, you are invited to come out to the mural and take a picture with you new, furry best friend.

The cost of the mural was covered by Big Sky Economic Development and Mary Alice Fortin.