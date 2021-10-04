BILLINGS – Rocky Vista University – Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine (RVU-MCOM) broke ground Monday for its new Billings campus. RVU-MCOM will be the first ever four-year medical school with a dedicated campus in Montana.

Langlas & Associates began construction on the 12-acre campus and 135,000 square foot state of the art building on Billings West End in early summer. The campus is scheduled to be completed in late 2022.

According to a release, RVU-MCOM will be the third RVU campus in the Mountain West Region.

RVU’s first campus was founded in 2006 in Parker, Colorado and the second was built in 2017 in Ivins, Utah. RVU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and has programmatic accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA), Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, and the American College of Surgeons.

A class of 80 students will be welcomed at RVU-MCOM in the summer of 2023, with a gradual ramp up to 160 students by 2025.

“Today is a special day for RVU. Bringing this beautiful campus to Billings will allow RVU to continue its mission-led focus of providing quality healthcare education while inspiring students to serve with compassion, integrity and excellence. RVU-MCOM graduates will be prepared to meet the diverse healthcare needs of tomorrow through innovative education, relevant research and compassionate service,” Dr. David Forstein, the president and provost of RVU, said.

Dr. David Park, DO, FAAFP, FACOFP will serve as the vice president and founding dean of RVU-MCOM. He comes from Ivins,Utah where he led the development of the RVU campus there.

“I am honored to be here in Billings and to be the founding dean of this new Montana campus," Dr. Park said. "History was made today during the groundbreaking and the landscape of medical education in this region will be forever changed. RVU-MCOM has received unbelievable support from many stakeholders including our local healthcare partners, and the welcome I have received confirms that we made the right choice selecting Billings. The community is excited about this opportunity, and we are committed to being an excellent addition to the well-established medical sector in Billings.”

For more information about Rocky Vista University you can visit www.rvu.edu.