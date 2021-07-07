ROUNDUP, Mont. - Musselshell County Sheriff Shaun L. Lesnik shared a Facebook post Wednesday, reminding people that officers no longer unlock vehicle doors for the public.

First, we are no longer dealing with vehicles a simple “Slim Jim” or bent coat hanger can have open in a couple of seconds, like back in the good old days. Vehicles are now built like the door of a bank vault, the sheriff wrote.

Along with this, the sheriff says that opening vehicle doors today requires specific tools and training that the police force does not have.

The possibility of the costs of damages also prevents officers from unlocking vehicle doors.



He went on to say that officers would be held responsible if any damage occurred to the vehicle due to the process of unlocking it, which is likely since they are not trained on how to do so.

I checked with neighboring jurisdictions and learned those Agencies also do not open locked cars and gave similar reasons for not providing the service anymore, Sheriff Lesnik wrote.

Lastly, I would say this, a lot of people want Law Enforcement to be the universal wrench, capable of fixing all problems A-Z. Unfortunately, Law Enforcement simply can not remedy all that ails our modern society. Law Enforcement has an obligation to protect and serve the public and I personally guarantee the fantastic group of Deputies currently employed with my Office are going to do the very best they can, going above and beyond every change they get, within the limits of the law and our policy, he concluded.