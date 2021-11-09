BILLINGS — Montana State University Billings received funding for the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) Scholarship Program.

Students who are selected for the program will have childcare costs at partnered childcare centers subsidized via a sliding scale based on their need.

With this grant, MSUB hopes to increase retention and graduation rates of low-income student-parents.

Nearly 40% of students at MSU Billings are categorized as adult learners, or students over the age of 25. Currently, MSUB has partnered with St. John’s United Center for Generations and Cradles to Crayons. More partnerships are expected in the coming months, according to a release.

“Student-parents demonstrate a great amount of motivation, focus, stamina, and passion toward their chosen major at MSU Billings,” Holly Jones, civic engagement coordinator at MSUB, said. “Meanwhile, these students not only have to figure out how to pay for college, but also how to pay for the costs associated with parenthood. That is why the CCAMPIS Scholarship exists, and we are happy to have this opportunity available for students.”

To be eligible for the scholarship you must have six or more credits at MSUB’s university or City College campus, a good academic standing with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or greater, demonstrate satisfactory progress toward degree completion and have federal Pell Grant awards.

You can learn more about the CCAMPIS Scholarship Program at MSUB by clicking here and access the scholarship application here.

For more information, contact Holly Jones at holly.jones5@msubillings.edu or 406-896-5817.