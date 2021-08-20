BILLINGS — The Montana International Film Festival (MINT) is reeling into Billings Sept. 16-19 and funds raised this year are going toward a more permanent facility to serve our community.

Brian Murnion, the executive director, says the purpose of MINT is to connect Montana through film and education from around the world.

He says they've been able to accomplish their mission through the annual film festival and various film-related workshops, but now, they're hoping to expand into a film center in downtown Billings.

"The film center really is this space for creative individuals, filmmakers, writers to have this place to come and have resources such as software, computers, gear, photography gear, film gear, and we're going to make all that accessible to the community here," Murnion said.

Murnion says the center will be a place for the entire community to use.

"So, there's a lot of editing software, there's a lot of film tools that are really expensive, there's resources for low income students and filmmakers, people who may not have access to those resources, we're going to make it available," he said.

The center itself will be completely free for community members to use and take their creation from the drawing board to the big screen.

"Our goal is to eliminate the barrier between an individual creating something, creating a film, creating a story. And that biggest barrier is finances, and we have the ability to eliminate that barrier and see more creation, see more film, see more storytelling taking place in our community," Munion said.

MINT is a nonprofit organization, so they are relying on fundraising efforts to build the center. They are halfway to their fundraising goal, and are hoping to raise the rest during the film festival and their Great Gatsby Gala in September.

With hopes of opening in spring 2022, Murnion says they're excited to be able to provide a fun and educational resource to the community.

"Through the acts of storytelling, through the act of creative expression, we can find our own voices. We can help other people find their voices. And through that expression, I think we made the world a better place because storytelling unifies each other together," Munion said.

To learn more about MINT and upcoming fundraisers, or to purchase tickets to the festival you can visit their website at MINT Film Center | Community Center | Billings Montana (mintfilmfestival.org).