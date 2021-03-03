BILLINGS - MetraPark is improving their campus through the implementation of a master plan for full development. Throughout the process, they have been gathering public opinion on what the facility could be, and what community members hope it can offer in the future.

Last year, the public had a chance to weigh in on preliminary concept designs for the MetraPark campus. Now, the results are in and MetraPark said they hope to continue to engage the public in their renovation.

The primary research report, released by MetraPark, outlines their master plan and themes:

Iconic

Community Space

Unifying Leadership

The report highlights some public comments made by survey participants, then outlines the overall consensus of opinion. In this way, MetraPark hopes to gain a broad community census of the design and future of their campus.

MetraPark said their next step is to develop a website where the community can engage through announcements, listening sessions, sharing input into design concepts, community-based focus groups and public opinion surveys.