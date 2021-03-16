BILLINGS - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced in a media release they are hosting two virtual “live” informational meetings to share project details with the public about interchange and interstate improvements for the Lockwood Interchange on I-90 in Billings.

The open house meeting and question/answer format will allow MDT to engage with and educate the public by answering questions and gathering their comments and concerns. The meetings will provide the project team with information to design a better project that aligns with the needs of the community.

Improvements will focus on safety and capacity needs along this section of I-90, including widening I-90 between Lockwood Interchange and Johnson Lane Interchange. At the Lockwood Interchange, MDT said the design of a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) is being planned. The meetings will cover details about how the DDI works and its benefits.

The project team will host two virtual live informational meetings on March 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you would like to participate in either live presentation, you can register at www.mdt.mt.gov.

For those unable to attend either session, MDT said the presentation will be available online after March 31. Citizens can also share input, questions and comments with the project team via an online comment form.

For more information about the project, you can visit MDT's website, www.mdt.mt.gov, email LockwoodInterchange@hdrinc.com, or call Lisa Gray at 406-208-0551.