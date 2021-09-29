YELLOWSTONE NATIONLA PARK — After 45 years of dedicated service to Yellowstone National Park, Ralph Jerla retired this week.
 
Ralph started with the National Park Service at Yellowstone National Park in 1976 and has been there ever since, overseeing the park's water systems.
 
This week, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly presented Ralph with a superintendent's medallion for exemplary service and support.

Tags

Recommended for you