BILLINGS — NOVA Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Billings announced they will host a virtual fundraiser as a modification to their annual Reds, Whites and Brews event and open house.

This event provides funds to support the season and continue NOVA's mission of providing drama, musical theater, improv comedy, opera and youth conservatory programs to our community.

In place of in-person entertainment, directors, actors and singers will perform pieces from the 2021/22 season for online viewing on NOVA’s website and social media.

"NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is home to a wide variety of performances, from opera to youth theater to live music, comedy and community events. Along with outside organizations renting space for events, the building is constantly in use. NOVA is a performing arts center, not just a theater,” Dodie Rife, NOVA's managing producer, said.

You can expect to see singers from the opera "Pagliacci" and youth actors from the season’s opening youth play, "Treasure Island".

A donation link has been setup for the event through NOVA’s ticketing system. You can also become a sustaining member of the theater and set up recurring donations that allow you to donate any amount you want on a monthly or quarterly basis.

"Treasure Island" will run Sept. 17-26 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets for "Treasure Island" are $16 and $10. Tickets for Pagliacci are $10- $21. Call 406-591-9535 or visit www.NOVAbillings.org for tickets or more information. You can also visit NOVA on their Facebook page.

As stated in a release, face masks are required for all performances and will be available for attendees.