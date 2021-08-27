BILLINGS - Having a criminal past can make finding a job a difficult task, but one Montana company says they always have their door open.

Mike Copenhaver knows what it's like to have your past come back to haunt you. That is why he opened CM+E Construction Co. to help formerly incarcerated people succeed.

Office Manager McKenzie Campbell says, while they give their employees a second chance, the company still holds them accountable and hopes to help change their lives around.

"We had an employee who was really close to relapsing, and he came to us and said, 'I need help,' and we helped him because why wouldn't we? If he's going to come to us and say, 'please help me,' why would we turn him away? That's not our motto. So, absolutely, we're going to sit there and help him. He deserves that," McKenzie said.

CM+E has several job openings. You can apply online by visiting https://cmeconstructionllc.net/. You can also apply via the company's Facebook page by clicking here.