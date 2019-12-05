LGBTQ awareness in Billings

An informational meeting was held Thursday at United Way of Yellowstone county on LGBTQ awareness.
the speaker for the event was transgender citizen Shawn Reagor who shared his transgender experience and helped to further educate those attending.
The Billings non-profit Tumbleweed put on the event to help raise awareness on a number of topics pertaining to the LGBTQ community.
Some of those topics included what could come off as discriminatory or offensive to members of that group, the impact of showing support or acceptance of those who are LGBTQ, and how to respect the privacy of one's gender identity.
"It is important not to out someone because you don't know who knows that information. It's also important not to out someone because you don't know how the person that you're talking to may or may not know that person," explained Reagor during the event.
If you are a member of the LGBTQ community and are looking for local resources here in billings you can visit 406pride.org for more information.