BILLINGS - In an effort to curb crime in the city, the Lazy KT Motel downtown has been purchased and will soon be demolished.

A group of private business owners purchased the property outright, according to a release, in hopes of creating a positive impact on the neighborhood regarding high crime rates.

In the past 24 months, there have been 338 calls for service to the Lazy KT property. In that same time period, police have responded to hundreds of additional calls within a two-block area of the motel.

After a conversation with the owners of the property, Billings Industrial Revitalization District (BIRD) Director Zack Terakedis says he found an opening for change.

“My initial conversation with the owner was to ask for a solution they may have to help us reduce the crime rate in and around their property. The owner provided a few examples, and sale of the property was one of the options. Once the word went out to the neighborhood, a concerned group of property owners banded together and provided the resources needed to make the sale happen,” he said.

The BIRD is a local 501c6 not-for-profit with a board of directors made up of business and property owners in the neighborhood.

The BIRD has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the City of Billings to manage the East Billings Urban Renewal District (EBURD). The EBURD is a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district governed by state statute to eliminate blight in neighborhoods seeing declining property values due to substandard infrastructure, dilapidated properties and poor living standards.

The new owners of the motel say they will immediately begin abatement of toxic materials, followed by the demolition.

Efforts have been made by the BIRD, the past owners and new owners to find resources to re-house families who are currently living in the Lazy KT.