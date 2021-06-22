RED LODGE, Mont. - As of Tuesday, the Robertson Draw Fire sits just under 30,000 acres, but firefighters have made progress.

They now say just over half of the blaze is contained, with a percentage of 53.

"I think we are sitting between 25 and 30 thousand acers currently," Operations Section Chief Michael Albritton said.

The west and south parts of the fire are a little harder for firefighters to get ahold of, but we're told the section that is still burning is not posing much of a threat to any towns.

"The west side of the fire is in timber country, pretty high up into the mountains," Albritton said.

But even with helicopters putting out hotspots and over 360 personnel on site, it still could be awhile before the fire is out for good.

"Likely, it'll take us another week or so to really get around a lot of this ground, and some of it will probably still burn for several weeks yet," Albritton said.

And the other fire near us, the Crooked Creek Fire, sits at 5,400 acres. It remains at 0% containment.